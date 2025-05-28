Fighting Blue Hens Softball Celebrates 50 Years with LED Overhaul

The University of Delaware is priming for its new conference with a shiny, new outfield display for its softball team. The Fighting Blue Hens partnered with Daktronics to design, manufacture, and install an LED video display in the outfield of Delaware Diamond ahead of its program’s 50th anniversary season. The university begins its tenure in Conference USA on July 1.

“Daktronics did a great job with this project,” senior associate AD, facilities/operations and capital projects Jake Schrum, said. “Having a video board of this caliber significantly enhanced our game-day experience at softball this season. We really value the partnership we have with them.”

The outfield video display measures approximately 14.5x25 feet and features 10mm pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to Blue Hens fans throughout Delaware Diamond. The display incorporates environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoors of Newark.

“We are excited to again partner with the University of Delaware for another special project,” said Fran Kulas, Daktronics sales representative. “The Delaware Softball Diamond is a unique venue and we are grateful to have been a part of transforming this stadium, celebrating the 50th anniversary season for the program.”

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones of content. This content can range from live video and instant replays to game information and statistics to graphics and animations to support the action or university sponsors.

A fixed-digit scoreboard was included in the installation to deliver all the critical game information and statistics that fans need to keep up with all the action happening on the field.