On Displays: Daktronics

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Jim Vasgaard, National Sales Manager, AV Sales Channel at Daktronics (opens in new tab)

High-impact displays are something everyone is looking for today, but the deployment of such an impactful system starts with planning and preparation. As a display owner, you need to define the product and impact you desire along with the budget and space you have available. Are you looking for one large display or multiple smaller displays at many locations?

As a display owner, you need to define the product and impact you desire along with the budget and space you have available." — Jim Vasgaard, National Sales Manager, AV Sales Channel at Daktronics

After this step, you need to determine your content management system and plans for personnel. Having someone with the time, skills, and technical savvy is crucial to making your audiovisual presentation successful. You don’t want to end up with a large screen saver on your wall. Get the right pieces in place to make an impact and optimize your presentation.

The trend we’re seeing today includes businesses of all different types exploring how they can change the vibe or feeling of their venue, whether it’s in the lobby, gathering areas, or meeting rooms. Let’s face it, people today are extremely accustomed to smartphones and tablets that deliver cool graphics, as well as intuitive presentations that entertain and inform; that’s what we have come to expect from a digital display experience. Corporate environments are catering to today’s culture that craves digital engagement as the norm, and not as the exception.

As such, more and more venues are using digital signage as art that can be changed quickly and updated easily. This content can also catch peoples’ eyes with movement and depth. Many businesses are looking to implement this type of ambiance—an environment that engages with people and leverages the versatility of digital signage to deliver this experience. To make it all happen, future display owners should partner with a company whose skills align with their vision, and then they can collaborate for a successful presentation.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience.

A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article (opens in new tab)