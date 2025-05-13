Daktronics 10mm Pixel Pitch Displays Light Up the New Rhode Island FC Pitch

Centreville Bank Stadium, the new home of Rhode Island FC in Pawtucket, opened just int time for the 2025 season. To enhance the game-day experience and bring the pitch to life, six LED displays, a Show Control system, and creative digital content from Daktronics were installed ahead of the stadium's opening.

"The integration of these LED displays from Daktronics is a game-changer for Centreville Bank Stadium and the fan experience we'll be offering at Rhode Island FC matches,” said Centreville Bank Stadium general manager Paul Byrne. “From the impressive video boards to the dynamic ribbon displays, this technology will immerse our fans in every moment of the action, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.”

"As we prepare to move into our new home at Centreville Bank Stadium, ensuring a top-tier fan experience is paramount,” said Rhode Island FC president David Peart. “Partnering with Daktronics to implement these high-quality LED displays will allow us to deliver an engaging and dynamic atmosphere for our supporters and partners. We're thrilled about the possibilities this technology brings to showcasing the excitement of Rhode Island FC.”

At each end of the pitch, LED video displays were installed to share all the live video, instant replays, game information, stats, graphics and sponsorship messages that fans have come to expect at live events. One display measures roughly 21.5 feet high by 60 feet wide while the other measures approximately 15.5 feet high by 40 feet wide.

Additionally, two displays measure 15.5 feet high by 8.5 feet wide and flank the display at one end of the pitch. Two narrow ribbon displays line the seating fascia, each measuring 3.5 feet high by 40 feet wide. These displays provide the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events while also showing critical game information and statistics for fans to remain immersed in the game day action.

All displays feature 10mm pixel spacing to provide excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout the stadium.

“Following a successful inaugural season in 2024, it is exciting to help usher in a great visual fan experience in the new Centreville Bank Stadium,” said Daktronics sales representative Peter Dunkle. “The content presentation and the resolution of the digital LED displays will greatly enhance the fan experience. We are proud to be chosen to work with the Rhode Island FC leadership team and we look forward a great inaugural season at Centreville Bank Stadium.”

Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution.