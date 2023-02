Wisycom Introduces Its Smallest, Multiband Transmitter—What to Know

Wisycom (opens in new tab) showcased its new MTP61 Transmitter, the latest addition to its Symphony product line, at ISE 2023 (Booth 7G200). The smallest and lightest multiband bodypack transmitter on the market, the MTP61 has the widest tuning range currently available (470 to 1260MHz). Among the industry’s most powerful transmitters, the compact design of the MTP61 not only makes it comfortable, but also ideal for a range of applications from theatre to location sound.

“We look forward to presenting our MTP61 to the European market for the first time at ISE 2023,” said Leslie Lello, product specialist, Wisycom. “A cross between our existing MTP41 and MTP60 Transmitters, the MTP61 was developed in direct response to market demands and incorporates all the advanced technology of our Symphony line in a smaller form factor. This includes seamless connectivity via long-range Bluetooth 5 to the new Wisycom App, enabling users to monitor and adjust parameters in real-time, from anywhere in a venue.”

[Intercoms: A History of Distance] (opens in new tab)

Using the Wisycom App to control the device eliminates the need for network connectivity. Further, the MTP61 can also be easily configured by operators directly through the module’s high-contrast OLED display with front-panel navigation buttons for quick and easy access to menus and shortcuts.

(Image credit: Wisycom)

At just over two inches tall, just under two inches wide, and 3.3 ounces in weight (with battery), the miniature design of the Wisycom MTP61 is lightweight and comfortable for long-term use in applications that require discreet placement. It also operates with a standard 3.7 Volt Lithium-ion battery, boasting an eight-hour autonomy, and comes equipped with a flexible PCB, further extending the reliability of the solution.

Building off Wisycom’s proprietary intermodulation cancellation circuit, the transmitter’s advanced linear technology allows users to deploy transmitters evenly on the spectrum, every 200 kHz. This provides a more robust signal, extended range and the ability to operate multiple transmitters in close proximity to one another. With high-density, software-selectable narrow-band filters, the FPGA-based signal processing allows for easy switching between wideband and narrow-band operation. Used together with ‘linear mode,’ this function enables intermod-free frequency planning with as little as 200 kHz of channel spacing. Additionally, the integrated low-pass audio filter eliminates ultrasonic interference from devices, such as range finders and motion sensors.

[Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2023] (opens in new tab)

The transmitter also features a max input level of 10 dBu, with 2.5 Volt clip, for direct connection to mixers and instruments. Its embedded recorder with integrated linear timecode decoder makes it possible to record directly to an embedded industry-standard micro-SD memory card. Simultaneous record and transmit functionality is also available, where applicable.