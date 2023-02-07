What to Know about the PPDS New Ultra High Brightness Display

PPDS (opens in new tab) launched its new, slimline Philips High Bright 4000 Series, delivering excellent picture clarity and performance to any indoor or semi-outdoor environment, including in challenging, highly light areas.

Unveiled and demonstrated for the first time at ISE 2023, the 4000 Series was designed for content that demands to be seen at all times. The new models come equipped with the latest hardware and software features and innovations from PPDS, including advanced 2500 cd/m2 (55-inch) and 3000 cd/m2 (75-inch) high brightness.

From retail stores to public venues, the new portrait and landscape mountable High Bright 4000 Series is perfect for installations in or near environments exposed to ever-changing ambient lighting conditions, including near or behind glass frontage.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Complementing and extending the Philips High Bright H-Line range to five, the new 4000 Series is available in 55-inch and UHD 75-inch model variants, featuring an all-new super slim design, up to 34mm thinner than previous H-Line models, while the 17.5mm (55-inch) and 18.8mm (75-inch) bezel ensures a slick and stylish presentation and viewing experience.

Whether communicating inside or catching the eyes of people across the street, this latest Philips High Bright Series is a perfect accompaniment and extension to Philips digital signage solutions within the PPDS portfolio.

The Philips High Bright 4000 Series will comfortably handle any lighting condition it is exposed to—including direct sunlight—allowing content to be displayed and enjoyed as intended, day and night. Perfect for shop window displays and public information areas.

Mirroring and complementing the range of Philips digital signage sizes and solutions within an ever-evolving portfolio, the new Philips High Bright 4000 Series can be powered by Android SoC via the optional CRD50 module, delivering the benefits and familiarity of a powerful machine.

Included within its vast range of features, the Philips High-Bright range also delivers on PPDS’ recently announced sustainability focus and strategy promises, helping customers to reduce their energy consumption and extending product lifetime. With embedded light sensors, brightness levels will automatically adjust to the changing conditions of the day for consistent viewing experiences, while helping to reduce running costs and extend product lifetime for enhanced RoI and reduced WEEE disposal. The range is packed and shipped in recycled packaging, including reduced-size brown boxing, printed with only soy-based one-color ink, and the removal of plastic bags for accessories.