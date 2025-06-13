Check Out the New ‘Ultra Durable’ Philips Signage 6000 Series

PPDS launched the its 'ultra durable' Philips Signage 6000 Series (P-Line), bringing UHD 24/7 performance and reliability for installations in challenging environments. The solution was unveiled at InfoComm 2025.

The Philips Signage 6000 Series—an upgrade on the Philips P-Line display—becomes what PPDS calls its most powerful, flexible, and durable digital signage model to date. Together with options for additional capabilities via OPS, the display adds a wave of enhanced visual opportunities for businesses operating in rigorous and demanding conditions, such as kitchens, transport hubs, shopping centers, and beyond.

Available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch size variants, the portrait or landscape mountable Philips Signage 6000 Series combines the features of its predecessor together with the latest innovations and advances in visual technology, remote management, and hardware design for around the clock operation.

The series is built with a tough metal casing and features conformal coating and IP5X ingress protection, designed to stay strong against airborne pollutants, such as dust, moisture, or diesel emissions, mechanical wear, or poor ventilation. Furthermore, the display can function seamlessly in even the most extreme temperatures, up to 104 degrees F (40 degrees C) and at altitudes of 9,840 feet.

The Philips Signage 6000 Series features PPDS’ FailOver technology, ensuring screens never go blank by automatically switching between primary and secondary inputs to keep content playing.