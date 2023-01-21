Road to ISE 2023: PPDS Invites Attendees to Ride the 'Wave'

PPDS (opens in new tab) is heading to ISE 2023 (Jan. 29–Feb. 3) set to launch pad for a series of product announcements from the company—including an energy-efficient, eco-friendly digital signage range.

Returning to Hall 3 on a newly-designed Philips stand (3P600), visitors will discover and experience PPDS’ latest solutions—covering digital signage, direct-view LED, professional TV (including hospitality), and interactive displays—with each being showcased within dedicated vertical settings. This will include zones for retail, corporate, education, and hospitality.

“We are thrilled to be returning to ISE in Barcelona, and, once again, our team members from across our territories are going the extra mile to ensure our visitors can easily identify and experience the full power, potential and benefits achievable from our new and existing solutions in the environments that are most relevant to them," Franck Racapé, vice president, global commercial at PPDS commented.

Visitors to the Philips stand will be among the first in the world to experience the latest evolutions of ‘Wave’—the PPDS cloud-based platform that takes a fresh approach to the way businesses can monitor, manage, and control their display fleet. Soft launched at ISE 2022, this major update will include a raft of additional features and opportunities (including recurring revenues) for system integrators, enabling them to unlock the full power and potential of their Philips professional displays, with advanced remote device monitoring, management, and scheduling.

PPDS will also be unveiling a brand-new product category within its evolving professional displays portfolio, with a new signage range capable of showing content entirely without power.

The launch will form part of a wider focus and commitment from PPDS to delivering sustainable and environmentally conscious solutions, while also helping to reduce running costs with energy efficiency and extended lifetimes. Examples of this commitment will be present on the Philips stand throughout the show, including across its Philips L-Line dvLED range, its Philips MediaSuite hospitality TVs, and an array of digital signage updates. Energy and cost savings for customers will also form a key focus among the updates on the Wave platform, now available on an even wider range of Philips professional displays.