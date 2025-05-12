Sony Expands Bravia Line. Here's What to Know

Visitors to Sony's booth 2001 at InfoComm 2025 will get to see the latest addition to the Bravia line. Ideal for corporate, education, and retail applications, Sony's 98-inch, BZ53L professional Bravia display features the Sony's Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology, in a larger size. The unique coating offers minimal glare and low reflection while maintaining deep blacks, high contrast, and precise image quality. It addresses common concerns related to challenging, high ambient light, or direct lighting environments.

Built upon the robust usability, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability common to Sony's professional BRAVIA display products, the BZ53L features a 4K 120 Hz panel, for smooth motion. It also reproduces a wider, more precise range of colors, as well as 780 nits to support high brightness.