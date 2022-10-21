What to Know about Panasonic Connect's New, Expanded PTZ, Studio Camera Lineup

Panasonic Connect North America (opens in new tab) has expanded its professional PTZ and studio camera lineup to support more dynamic, multicamera productions and enable studios looking to expand their connected workflows through SMPTE2110 support and IP/networked capabilities.

Audiences have grown accustomed to high-quality video content from their streaming platforms, and their expectations of sports broadcasts, local news segments, and streamed worship services will only grow. The AW-UE160 PTZ camera and AK-PLV100 studio camera will enter the market amid this proliferation of streaming to help production teams across industries make their content more exciting and engaging.

AK-PLV100 35mm Cine Live Studio Camera (Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

As production crews engage in more multicamera broadcasts, they’ll need flexible camera equipment that lets them capture different angles and shots for more dynamic content. Both of these cameras support that capability, while promising optimal image quality in any lighting condition:

The AW-UE160 PTZ Camera: Will join the Platinum series of high-end broadcast quality PTZs. It features a newly developed 4K 1-inch MOS sensor that offers the highest sensitivity of Panasonic Connect’s entire PTZ lineup so production teams shooting in a concert venue or a church can easily capture clear images even in the most challenging lighting conditions. Meanwhile, the UE160’s new optical low pass filter reduces the effect of moiré for clearer picture quality when shooting against an LED wall, which is especially important for rental and staging or worship environments. Its high-speed frame rate will help sports broadcasters capture slow motion shots in HD for replays, while seamless integration with the robotic camera system brings live broadcast-style movements to the PTZ, resulting in a dynamic and highly engaging production.

AK-PLV100 35mm Cine Live Studio Camera: Panasonic Connect has been a pioneer of cine live technology and will bring this expertise to its AK studio camera lineup with the release of the AK-PLV100 studio camera. It is equipped with a large format, super 35mm Imager and PL Lens mount to accommodate cinema lenses for a shallow-depth look. The AK-PLV100 is a fully-enabled system camera, and is compatible with the AK-HCU250 and AK-UCU600 camera control units, making it a companion to existing B4 mount camera systems. To capture cinematic video, simply swap the existing camera head with the AK-PLV100. The camera also leverages Panasonic Connect's expertise in IP-based live production. It outputs 12G-SDI signals from the camera head and can interface with return, control and other communications directly, or through ST 2110 when used without a CCU. For multicamera productions, the AK-PLV100 can also be used simultaneously with the AW-UE160 - which has the toolset to create a more unified look—to capture a variety of angles & shots for a more interesting & compelling production. With this combination of features, the AK-PLV100 gives media and entertainment professionals flexibility & control, that doesn't sacrifice production quality.

The AW-UE160 PTZ Camera (Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

To support production studios moving towards more connected, IP-based workflows, both cameras will feature SMPTE2110 compatibility (AW-UE160 users can activate this through the AW-SFU60 software key, sold separately) This will enable more streamlined connection to the KAIROS IT/IP platform (released in May 2020), which gives professionals unlimited control to deliver rich content to multiple screens and streams.

“As more organizations look to increase their production quality to engage and immerse audiences in their content, it will be more important than ever for them to have high-quality, flexible camera technology at a reasonable price point,” said Carter Hoskins of Panasonic Connect. “We’re proud to expand our lineup with these solutions and help production crews across industries elevate their productions, enhance their content and ultimately reach new audiences.”

The new SW preset integration is compatible with Panasonic Connect's PTZ cameras and digital wireless microphones, including the new wireless Boundary and wireless Gooseneck Microphones available November 2022.