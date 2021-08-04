What to Expect at the 2021 AV/IT Summit

The Aug. 5 AV/IT Summit will serve as a meeting place for companies in all parts of the ecosystem to come together to discuss how best to work together and enable each other to succeed while enhancing efficiencies across the board.

Featuring a virtual exhibit hall from key pro AV vendors—like Absen, Dell, Samsung, and more—attendees will have the ability to peruse the most innovative AV products during this single-day event.

Here’s a rundown of what's scheduled for the AV/IT Summit tomorrow.

The Emotional Journey of Selling My Business and Lessons Learned Along the Way

In this keynote session, noted AV expert Jay B. Myers will share the many components that go into the sale of a business, including building a business designed to sell. He will also explore how mergers and acquisitions impact everyone in a company and how to manage culture through change.

What the Spec?

Why does it feel like it's integrators versus consultants versus IT? This panel will discuss how #AVTweeps can work better together—from the beginning–to create a five-star experience for clients before the first spec is even written.

The Future of Pro AV Technology

Manufacturers discuss new technologies and the impact they'll have on the pro AV industry. They'll tell us what the field will look like in one, three, and five years.

Human-Centered Design

A panel of experts discuss the concept of human-centered design and share how it can help you increase your bottom line.

IoT in AV

As the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes ubiquitous throughout facilities, integrators have an opportunity to expand their portfolio of offerings. This panel discusses IoT from crucial planning with building stakeholders, integration strategies, and service.

Pivot, Pivot, Pivot

COVID-19 forced the pro AV industry to rethink business practices—concerts became drive-ins, empty stadiums were filled with fake crowd noises, the list goes on and on. In this session, AV professionals share lessons learned, new avenues for revenue growth, and how they plan to move forward.

Wrap-Up/Passport to Prizes

Moderators and AV/IT Summit attendees will discuss key takeaways from the day. Attendees who are present for this sessions and have completed their Passport to Prizes card will also have a chance to win big with our sponsors.

Happy Hour

Join fellow #AVTweeps for an hour of virtual networking.

Earn AVIXA CTS RUs at the AV/IT Summit

AV/IT Summit attendees are eligible to earn 5.5 AVIXA RUS. Click here for more information.

The AV/IT Summit Virtual Exhibit Hall

Don't forget to stop by the AV/IT Summit virtual exhibit hall to check out the latest pro AV innovations. The exhibit hall will also be open for four weeks after the event, allowing AV professionals to learn more about these products at their leisure.

