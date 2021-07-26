Jay B. Myers to Keynote 2021 AV/IT Summit

Noted author and AV professional Jay B. Myers is set to keynote the 2021 AV/IT Summit, which is being held virtually on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The keynote, which is based on Myers' book Rounding Third and Heading for Home: The Emotional Journey of Selling My Business and the Lessons Learned Along the Way, will review the many components that go into the sale of a business, including building a business designed to sell. Myers will also explore how mergers and acquisitions impact everyone in a company and how to manage culture through change.

"We're thrilled to have Jay join us at the 2021 AV/iT Summit," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "Our readers always appreciate Jay's candor and I know Summit attendees will be fascinated with his frank insight into the business of pro AV."

"It is truly and honor and privilege to be a part of this year’s AV/IT Summit," added Myers. "I look forward to sharing my two decades worth of experience in building value in my AV integrations firm, as well pulling back the curtain on the mysterious world of mergers and acquisitions."

The 2021 AV/IT Summit is free to attend for qualified* integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like. Attendees are eligible to receive 5.5 AVIXA CTS RUs for attending.

For more information on the 2021 AV/IT Summit, visit avitsummit.com.

*Non-sponsoring manufacturers and distributors can register for $495, or contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com for sponsorship opportunities. Click here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.