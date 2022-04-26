All-new HYPERVSN SmartV Platform to be Presented at ISE 2022

HYPERVSN, a producer in 3D holographic solutions, has launched a new generation platform called HYPERVSN SmartV and is showcasing the new range for the first time at ISE 2022.

HYPERVSN SmartV is a platform which allows for interactive solutions, providing smart 3D visuals to users and allowing them to fully immerse themselves into the 3D holographic content. The new HYPERVSN SmartV range features higher resolution and higher brightness, alongside a HDMI connection, which will now allow HYPERVSN SmartV to be used as part of any standard Digital Signage installation.

Visitors’ to ISE will be able to see the impact that the new HYPERVSN SmartV solutions provide, at the HYPERVSN booth 5N290 in Hall 5. There will be further HYPERVSN solutions placed strategically around the ISE show, utilising HYPERVSN SmartV Solo and Wall installations and several proprietary accessories.

HYPERVSN is also debuting the new HYPERVSN SmartV Holographic Human with Digital Avatar interactive content and the 3D Modeller solution at ISE. So, prepare to be astounded and amazed by HYPERVSN’s latest innovations.

[ Is it a Hologram? Is it Digital Signage 2.0? It's HYPERVSN SmartV ]

Chykeyuk confirmed “We like to call this new HYPERVSN SmartV platform, Digital Signage 2.0. We really do feel that this is the future of Digital Signage based on the hugely positive response we have had since the initial launch. While a number of our competitors reduced headcount during the pandemic, HYPERVSN made a number of highly experienced Pro AV hires in the major EMEA markets. We also took the time to develop our new HYPERVSN SmartV range. These investments show our commitment to the industry and creating strong relationships within this space”

Chykeyuk and the HYPERVSN team look forward to welcoming new and existing partners to the HYPERVSN booth at the show. If you would like to attend the press event, or get a hands-on demonstration at ISE, please register your interest on this page.

At 13:00 to 13:30 on May 11 Kiryl Chykeyuk will be speaking at the panel discussion on the Tech Revolutions - Disrupting industry conventions within the ISE Digital Signage Summit.