Times Square Gets in the Halloween Spirit with This 3D Billboard

Happy Halloween, SCN fans. While October 31 is a day to dodge ghosts and monsters, Times Square visitors have been dodging the Grim Reaper for weeks now.

Located on an oversized displays that extends around the corner of 45th to 46th Street, what appears to be a 3D billboard is a forced perspective illusion pulled off by the content creation team at Groove Jones. The team created it in 2022 and it returned in 2023. According to the Groove Jones website, "this high-definition 4K digital billboard, called the “Digital Godzilla,” stretches an entire block that overlooks New York City’s iconic Times Square."

Jack the Reaper seemingly stalks passersby before punching through the billboard and trying to snag Times Square visitors. That's not all. As Jack breaks through, giant oversized bats attack New York City. The Groove Jones team, recreated New York’s Time Square in virtual reality to ensure all the angles and effects worked before installing in NYC. The end result is multiple awards and plenty of freaked out walkers.

Take a look for yourself in the video below.