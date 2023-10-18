Warhawks Welcomed to Malone Stadium with Bright New LED Displays

University of Louisiana Monroe’s football fans are enjoying touchdowns in vivid and large detail. Three new LED video displays from Daktronics were installed and operational for the school’s first home football game this fall.

The new main end zone display measures more than 22x48 feet while the side displays each measure roughly 16x13.5 feet. All three displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing for crisp, clear imagery. These all deliver wide-angle visibility to appeal to fans in every seat of Malone Stadium.

“This video display elevates the live game experience for ULM and their fans to the next level,” said Brandon DeSmet, Daktronics sales representative. “The unique design with side main displays adds another element that allows the schools to show game stats and information while still having a large video aspect on the center of the main display. It was great to work with the university’s dedicated team and we look forward to this system delivering some amazing experiences in the future.”

These displays are each capable of variable content zoning allowing them to individually show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of content desired during every event. This ranges from live video and instant replays to up-to-the-minute statistics and game information or graphics and animations. The flexibility also allows each display to share sponsorship and partnership messages throughout events.

To bring the content to the displays, a custom Daktronics control system, including Venus Control Suite, was integrated into the overall production solution to deliver am easy-to-use solution. In addition to the video displays, ULM also received a content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics' Creative Services team.