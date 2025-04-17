SMU's EOC Goes LED. Here's What's Powering the New Center

Dallas’s Southern Methodist University has upgraded its Emergency Operations Center with a series of fine pitch LED displays, all driven by tvONE’s ultra-powerful CALICO PRO video processor .

The new EOC is the hub for security for the entire facility, encompassing all the university’s in-house fire, police, security, ambulance and cameras. Three dvLED screens, ranging from a 1.25mm 1620x5760 to a 1.9mm Studio—1024 x 3584 and 108-inch AIO—1080x1920 were installed by Uber Displays, in collaboration with AV technology partner Digital Resources, which oversaw the project.

“The creation of a new EOC for SMU provided the opportunity to have all operating systems in one location and the video processing solution needed to be robust and reliable, which is why we turned to tvONE and the new CALICO PRO,” said Andrew Rice from Uber Displays. “The installation required 20 separate inputs, which we needed to replicate to three separate walls. That is why we chose tvONE and specifically the CALICO PRO, which we first learned about through Mitch Rosenberg at tvONE, who I have worked with in the past. He understands our needs and set up a demo on the CALICO PRO product and we were sold.”

“We worked closely with Scott Kehoe from tvONE to rig the system and provide training on-site—Scott’s a rockstar, we love him,” added Rice. “tvONE are always responsive and the training was complete in two days—it was amazing. One of the biggest successes of the project is that using the CALICO PRO, all the cameras from the entire campus can be shown on the displays at any time, which is very impressive.”

The EOC will be run by SMU University and their video staff on a day-to-day basis. “The SMU EOC was a great project to work on, and it’s great to see the CALICO PRO’s features being used for such an important Center at the school," Kehoe commented. "We designed the CALICO PRO from the ground up, creating a solution for a wide range of video processing applications with new features for easier and faster installation of complex Direct View LED walls. The results at the EOC are great.”

The crisis management function provides a coordinated response to emergencies involving the use of resources from the university, federal level, state level, or local authority. The university has established the EOC framework consistent with Department of Homeland Security, National Incident Management System and the Texas Division of Emergency Management involving SMU emergency responders and local authority.