Dallas Cowboys Enhance AT&T Stadium with LG MAGNIT Micro LED Displays

LG Business Solutions USA, the “Official Display Partner of the Dallas Cowboys,” have a new multi-year partnership "America's Team." LG Business Solutions USA has completed the first installation of its LG MAGNIT Micro LED displays at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. LG Business Solutions USA is now the preferred provider of displays at AT&T Stadium and at The Star—the Cowboys’ training facility and corporate headquarters in Frisco, TX.

“LG’s innovative display technology has ushered in a new era in the evolution of Micro LED displays, and we are proud to have these displays installed at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys,” said David Bacher, head of marketing for LG Business Solutions USA. “Over the course of our new multi-year partnership, we look forward to introducing fans to even more of our award-winning display technology and solutions.”

[The Minnesota Vikings Took Over London by Immersing Fans in LED]

As part of the first phase of a significant stadium refresh and renovation in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seven LG MAGNIT Micro LED walls have been installed in the newly renovated Bank of America Founders Club. More than 600 LG 4K commercial displays also are featured in the stadium’s suites.

The Founders Club features one 16x8-foot, two 12x8-foot, and two 4x4-foot 1.2mm LG MAGNIT displays (model LSAB012), as well as two 6x6-foot 0.9mm LG MAGNIT displays (model LSAB009). These screens will display a variety of content, ranging from in-house highlight reels and “sizzle” videos to live event feeds and local broadcast coverage.

LG’s Micro LED technology delivers breathtaking viewing experiences at the stadium, immersing Cowboys fans in vivid colors and ultrafine details. LG MAGNIT's Micro LED technology is designed to deliver precise and crystal-clear images with accurate color expression, providing a true-to-life visual experience.

Its black coating technology and direct bonding method deliver a stunning black expression, making it the ideal choice for displaying content that requires deep black color and true-to-life images—particularly important in a sports arena such as AT&T Stadium, enhancing both the in-stadium and at-home viewing experience.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[Complete (Midnight) Madness! Kentucky Wildcats to Go LED with ASB GlassFloor]

Complementing LG Business Solutions USA’s technology alliance with the NFL team, LG’s U.S. Home Entertainment Division is providing digital advertising throughout AT&T Stadium for all preseason and regular season games and other Cowboys-sponsored events including concerts, rodeos and motorsports shows. In addition to placement of award-winning LG OLED TVs in AT&T Stadium premium suites, this marketing collaboration will include in-stadium and broadcast digital marketing initiatives including presenting sponsorship of the “The Break,” the Dallas Cowboys’ most watched video podcast, which features 120 episodes annually.