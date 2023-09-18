Daktronics Introduces New Solution for Live Event and Sports Venues

Daktronics has unveiled Live Channel, a new comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates with and controls digital media networks in live event and sporting venues. The technology is an extension of Daktronics Show Control System and Venus Control Suite allowing operators to create an immersive, engaging game-day experience across all digital screens in a facility.

“We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing product to our customers,” said Bill Hadsell, Daktronics product manager. “Live Channel represents a significant leap forward in digital media network management as a complete platform for teams and sponsors to elevate the game-day experience, connect with their fans and generate revenue. It’s all in the box!”

Live Channel integrates seamlessly with LED control systems at venues of any size. Whether hosting a large sporting event or a community gathering, Live Channel can help create an engaging and memorable venue-wide experience for your audience.

Capable of broadcasting live game video, game-in-progress statistics, and advertisements to RF and IP televisions throughout the venue, Live Channel is a versatile solution. Optimized for low latency, it ensures that live game action has near instantaneous playback on all digital signage in a facility. It also features two channels of input and output allowing for more advertising revenue potential as each channel can play independent branded content.

Live Channel comes equipped with comprehensive playback reporting for advertising tracking purposes and, through Venus Control Suite integration, can be easily managed from anywhere at any time.

“With Live Channel, venue owners and operators can take their live event experience to the next level by providing an engaging and memorable experience for their fans through live triggered or scheduled content while also tracking advertising revenue for improved monetization strategies for their advertisers,” added Hadsell.