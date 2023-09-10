NFL Opening Day and the U.S. Open on the Biggest Screen(s) in the World

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

The 516-foot Sphere in Las Vegas celebrates both events, while in Cindy Davis’ world, Sony’s A95K 65-inch OLED immerses her in the action.

September 9-10 – Sphere in Las Vegas is transforming into a giant tennis ball in celebration of the U.S. Open Finals, recognizing the extraordinary athletes competing on tennis’ biggest stage in the final Grand Slam event of the year.
(Image credit: Sphere Entertainment)

It’s an exciting sports weekend at the Davis house. 2023 marks the first full year of watching sports on our Sony A95K, 65-inch OLED that delivers nothing short of a spectacular image and overall outstanding experience. I like my own space, so unless I have a box seat at an event, I’ve got to say viewing my favorite players and teams on the A95K is a better experience for me.

It was equally exhilarating and surprisingly emotional on Saturday to watch 19-year-old American tennis phenom Coco Gauff win her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. At 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, I’ll be cheering on Novak Djokovic as he plays for his 24th Grand Slam title.

U.S. Open vs. NFL Opening Day

Sphere Entertainment

(Image credit: Sphere Entertainment)

Oh, but wait, at 4:30 p.m. ET, my New England Patriots kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the opening game in which the undeniable G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, will be honored during a halftime ceremony. I think I’ll be able to manage to switch between the two on my personal big screen. 

A different kind of big screen shares the spotlight between the NFL games and the U.S. Open this Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10. At 366 feet tall and spanning 516 feet across, the largest spherical structure in the world is the Sphere in Las Vegas. Tennis ball content will rotate with existing animations, including artwork from renowned visual artist Refik Anadol and YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket campaign.

[Watch This: The Las Vegas Skyline Like You've Never Seen It Before]

A Much Bigger Than Life Experience

For the record, even though I prefer my own space, I wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to experience U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which opens at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 29 with the first of 25 performances. The Sphere Experience will feature Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth, an original immersive production that premieres October 6, 2023.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.