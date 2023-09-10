NFL Opening Day and the U.S. Open on the Biggest Screen(s) in the World

It’s an exciting sports weekend at the Davis house. 2023 marks the first full year of watching sports on our Sony A95K, 65-inch OLED that delivers nothing short of a spectacular image and overall outstanding experience. I like my own space, so unless I have a box seat at an event, I’ve got to say viewing my favorite players and teams on the A95K is a better experience for me.

It was equally exhilarating and surprisingly emotional on Saturday to watch 19-year-old American tennis phenom Coco Gauff win her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. At 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, I’ll be cheering on Novak Djokovic as he plays for his 24th Grand Slam title.

U.S. Open vs. NFL Opening Day

(Image credit: Sphere Entertainment)

Oh, but wait, at 4:30 p.m. ET, my New England Patriots kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the opening game in which the undeniable G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, will be honored during a halftime ceremony. I think I’ll be able to manage to switch between the two on my personal big screen.

A different kind of big screen shares the spotlight between the NFL games and the U.S. Open this Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10. At 366 feet tall and spanning 516 feet across, the largest spherical structure in the world is the Sphere in Las Vegas. Tennis ball content will rotate with existing animations, including artwork from renowned visual artist Refik Anadol and YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket campaign.

[Watch This: The Las Vegas Skyline Like You've Never Seen It Before]

A Much Bigger Than Life Experience

For the record, even though I prefer my own space, I wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to experience U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which opens at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 29 with the first of 25 performances. The Sphere Experience will feature Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth, an original immersive production that premieres October 6, 2023.