VuWall Simplifies Video Wall and AV Distribution Deployments at InfoComm 2019

VuWall will display its new CoScape multidisplay collaboration and presentation system and the next generation of its TRx 2.0 AV network management solution, in addition to a live demonstration of the complete family of interoperable solutions available within the VuWall ecosystem, in Booth 2281 at InfoComm 2019.

"This year marks our 10-year anniversary of simplifying the lives of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators in the most demanding control rooms around the world," said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO, VuWall. "At InfoComm, attendees will see our latest advancements within the VuWall ecosystem and how we integrate with other solutions to create a superior viewing experience."

[InfoComm Inspo: VuWall]

VuWall CoScape

At InfoComm 2019, VuWall will demonstrate the capabilities of its CoScape multidisplay collaboration and presentation system. CoScape allows presenters to display all sources on one or multiple touch surfaces, creating a true high-resolution, interactive turnkey display solution for easy visual collaboration.

Also at the booth will be VuWall's TRx 2.0 AV network management solution that provides distribution of audio and video signals over standard IP networks. The latest version offers a new, intuitive control panel designer allowing integrators to create custom control panels that can be run on any HTML-enabled device for easy control from anywhere on the network.

Attendees at the show will also be able to view live presentations of the entire VuWall ecosystem, which includes TRx and CoScape along with VuScape video wall controllers and VuStation visualization and control workstations.

To see VuWall's latest product selections, visit Booth 2281 at InfoComm 2019.