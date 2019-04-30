InfoComm Inspo: VuWall

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Paul Vander Plaetse

Q&A with Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO, VuWall.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

PAUL VANDER PLAETSE: InfoComm is an intense three days where we have the opportunity to meet our customers, business partners, and, of course, new potential customers. For us, it’s the perfect time to gather further insight into the industry and into the needs of our end users, which help drive our product roadmap. We also look forward to learning about the latest trends and seeing some of the new disruptive technologies in the industry.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

PVP: This year we expect to see how the standardization in AV over IP will continue its evolution. In addition, as the landscape of flat panel technology continues to shift and LED becomes more pervasive, InfoComm will indicate whether the industry is moving away from LCD panels towards indoor direct LED for video walls, how the OLED versus LCD market is trending, and what role OLED technology will play in the video wall market.

VUWall's TRx solution is designed for efficient and intuitive configuration and deployment so that integrators can reduce integration time and safely meet deployment deadlines.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

PVP: VuWall is committed to simplifying the lives of AV/IT integrators by eliminating the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management. Our TRx solution is designed for efficient and intuitive configuration and deployment so that integrators can reduce integration time and safely meet deployment deadlines, while realizing tremendous cost savings and reducing onsite risk. What’s even more inspiring is that our solutions have been deployed in some of the world’s most prestigious control rooms including NASA, the United Nations, European Commission, Audi, FIFA, the South African and Canadian Space Agencies, PG&E, Pratt & Whitney, and Siemens.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

PVP: As a true ecosystem, we enable tech managers to quickly and easily configure AV distribution projects where baseband AV and AV over IP are combined on a single network and where single displays have to coexist with a single or multiple video walls on the network. Our intuitive interface not only allows operators to learn faster but also enable tech managers to give operators complete independence and with less support. Finally, our open architecture ensures a future-proof solution. Tech managers are able to utilize their existing infrastructure and still benefit from new technology and capabilities through a straightforward upgrade process.

