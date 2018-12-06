Visix Unveils Beta Release of AxisTV Alert Digital Signage Messaging

The What: Visix has released a beta version of its new AxisTV Alert software application for digital signage. The new alerting platform is designed to give customers time-saving workflows to deliver important updates and critical alerts across their digital signage system.

The What Else: The new product combines a central alert management application (AxisTV Alert) with playback software (AxisTV Siren) for an unlimited number of players, and can be used with both on premise and hosted signage systems. AxisTV Alert uses asynchronous and multi-thread processing for high performance while consuming CAP messages from third-party mass notification vendors and rapidly communicating with media players running Siren.

"This is a fantastic tool for safety and security managers on a college or corporate campus," said Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix. "We've streamlined this platform to make it fast and easy to create and send time-sensitive messages and urgent alerts to digital signs. We've achieved this through an intuitive web interface dedicated to alert functionality and not crowded with non-alert items."

Messages can be important reminders or critical safety alerts, with users configuring standard fields like headline, description, instructions, contact, and web link. Clients can also style their text messages with choices for font, color, style, background image, and more, while the software automatically sizes message text to fit the display area on screen. Clients can have multiple messages running on the system at once, and can also override all screens for a select period of time.

The Bottom Line: AxisTV Alert is designed as a standalone platform for high reliability, scalability, and performance. It can be used alongside any digital signage content management solution, including Visix’s own AxisTV Signage Suite. The application is built around Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) standards, and easily integrates with popular third-party alerting suites like Alertus and Rave Mobile Safety.

The beta version is available to all Visix clients, with the final product expected to launch in the first quarter of 2019.