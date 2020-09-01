Verizon Media, Broadsign Partner to Extend Programmatic Omnichannel Offering

Verizon Media and Broadsign have extended their partnership to directly integrate Verizon Media’s programmatic demand-side-platform (DSP) with the Broadsign Reach programmatic DOOH supply-side-platform (SSP). Using the combined solutions, Verizon Media advertisers can now access Broadsign’s global programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) inventory as part of their omnichannel buys.

The partnership is another step in Verizon Media’s continued expansion into DOOH, as more advertisers recognize the value of the medium in omnichannel campaigns, and a growing number of consumers note DOOH’s ability to capture their attention. Eighty percent of consumers recall DOOH advertising, with highway, retail, grocery store, and gas stations as the top venues, according to a recent research study commissioned by Verizon Media and Toluna.

Integrating the Verizon Media DSP with Broadsign Reach allows buyers to better tap into consumer audiences and combines Verizon Media's DOOH planning, targeting, and measurement suite with Broadsign Reach’s expansive global network of roadside, transit, retail, and place-based digital screens. In addition to expanding Verizon Media’s DOOH footprint in the Latin American and European regions, the collaboration provides buyers with enhanced creative capabilities and transparency, as well as support for programmatic guaranteed deals, among other advancements. Verizon Media currently offers DOOH measurement and attribution through its relationships with third-party measurement parties, and will be rolling out a new proprietary solution leveraging its verified first-party data.

“DOOH premium campaign placements add a unique value to advertisers’ programmatic omnichannel buys,” said Greg MacDonald, VP, marketplace partnerships at Verizon Media. “Together, we’re making it easier for our customers to optimize their creative when planning and delivering campaigns, as well as expand their audience reach. We’re pleased to deepen our relationship with Broadsign and continue to bring Verizon Media DSP customers the most diverse and expansive omnichannel opportunities at scale.”

“Programmatic DOOH is following a similar trajectory to display advertising, but at the speed of light,” said Adam Green, SVP and GM, Broadsign Reach. “The past year has seen programmatically available screen inventory reach critical mass with the next steps in the evolution of the industry being enhanced forecasting, decisioning, and dynamic optimization. The integration between Broadsign Reach and Verizon Media will help deliver on that vision. Verizon Media is an omnichannel trailblazer, and one of the first DSPs to have recognized the inherent value that pDOOH brings to the table, and this collaboration marks a huge step forward for omnichannel advertising and pDOOH, bringing benefits to buyers and media owners alike.”