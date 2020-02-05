Broadsign, AdMobilize Partner to Provide AI to DOOH Networks

Audience intelligence company AdMobilize has partnered with Broadsign to provide DOOH networks with integrated audience measurement solutions. With this integration, media owners and their advertisers are now able to access more granular data related to the specific audiences exposed to their campaigns.

The integration with Broadsign allows AdMobilize audience data to be passed to Broadsign in real time. It is now a core feature within the AdMobilize platform, enabling media owners to report audiences for specific campaigns across relevant inventory. This new capability can be used to help advertisers better understand campaign performance and how to optimize creative over time. For instance, the aggregated insights generated by the AdMobilize system can help all parties optimize campaigns by analyzing audience viewership down to each ad copy served. Anonymous, aggregated metrics such as total impressions, attention time, gender, age, emotion analysis, gaze-through rate, and more are available as part of the audience reporting module.

“AdMobilize and Broadsign have collaborated on a number of client projects over the past few years,” said Francois Hechme, VP products at Broadsign. “Access to high-quality audience measurement data is a critical driver of DOOH industry growth. We are thrilled to advance our relationship and to offer an innovative integration to media owners and advertisers alike.”

Accurate, high-confidence audience data is an important element for enabling digital media buyers to measure campaign performance and transact programmatically. AdMobilize audience analytics data can be fed live into Broadsign Reach, which the company said grew 460 percent in 2019.

With its computer vision and AI software, AdMobilize can provide data regarding high-value audience impressions, vehicle volume/speed, and other key KPIs across a large set of DOOH formats in real time and 100 percent anonymously.

“Partnering with Broadsign to integrate their marketing platform and AdMobilize AI solutions creates immense value for DOOH networks of all types, while also helping advertisers optimize their campaign performance,” said Mike Neel, global head of marketing/sales at AdMobilize.