Utelogy Releases Analytic Tiles

The What: Utelogy Corp. has released Analytic Tiles, a new deep insights tool for users of the company's U-Manage Dashboard Platform.

The What Else: Available on all existing and future dashboards, Analytic Tiles improve the management of companies’ AV and UC estates by providing deep-level insights into device usage, space utilization, system performance, asset management, alert data, and more.

Fully configurable visual tiles provide actionable data analysis allowing campuses and enterprises to have full visibility into current and future performance and utilization trends and take a proactive approach to equipment refresh programs or building out new workspaces.

The Bottom Line: Analytic Tiles is available now and provided strategic insights into the types of rooms that get booked and utilized most, which devices get the most usage, which devices receive the most alerts, and which location(s) receives the most alerts over a user-defined period of time.