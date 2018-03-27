Utah Scientific Makes Sales Leadership Moves

Utah Scientific has promoted Michelle Maurice has been promoted to director of sales operations from her previous position as regional sales manager, hired John Schilberg to fill the role of U.S. Central regional sales manager.

Michelle Maurice and John Schilberg

Maurice has been with Utah Scientific for 28 years and has worked her way up from technician to regional sales manager, and now director of sales operations. In her new role, she will be able to continue driving sales growth while cultivating new client relationships.

"Michelle's strong technical background and quick thinking make her uniquely qualified to fill this important position," said Brett Benson, vice president of strategic accounts, Utah Scientific. "Her ability to always find a client's best available options is invaluable and shows true talent."

Maurice will work alongside Benson and Utah Scientific's Troy Davis, vice president of sales, to consult and direct support for regional sales managers across North America.

Schilberg brings broad industry experience to his new role, having worked as director of engineering and operations for TV stations, as vice president of technology for a station group, in sales at the dealer and manufacturer levels, and most recently, as a researcher looking into where IP and OTT might take the industry. Schilberg will be covering 13 Central U.S. states from his office in Allen, TX.

"John has an immense amount of experience in broadcast engineering and sales," Benson said. "His previous success in these capacities tells us he will be an asset to our team while providing a high level of understanding and satisfaction for any client needs."