Unleash the Power: Pure Resonance Audio Introduces First Cabinet PA Speaker

Pure Resonance Audio has unveiled the P110 10-inch 2-way passive speaker. This speaker has been designed to deliver exceptional sound quality and can accommodate up to 300 watts of power, making it an ideal solution for a variety of applications.

The P110 PA speaker features a powerful 10-inch woofer and a 1.4-inch compression driver, ensuring a superior audio experience with a full low-end, high-quality vocal intelligibility, and highly efficient sound projection. This full-range loudspeaker is ideal for music performances, public speaking events, corporate presentations, fitness centers, gymnasiums, medium auditoriums, small churches, fine arts classrooms, and other medium to large venues.

Durability is a top priority for the P110 passive PA speaker, featuring a rugged, scratch and fade-resistant black finish, and a heavy-duty metal grille to protect the speaker components from damage. The exterior is constructed with high-quality materials to withstand long-term use in harsh environments. This unpowered speaker is also easy to transport, mount on a speaker stand, or install with its M10 suspension flying points. Quickly integrate this versatile and reliable speaker option into any sound system.

"We're thrilled to bring the P110 10-inch 2-way cabinet loudspeaker to our range of high-quality audio equipment," said Shawn Holden, product line manager for Pure Resonance Audio. "We designed this speaker to meet the needs of applications that demand high-quality sound and durability from their equipment. We're confident that the P110 will exceed expectations."