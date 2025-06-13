Small Wonders with Outsized Performance—Check out the Latest from Bose Professional

Bose Professional recently unveiled the Forum series multipurpose loudspeakers. The Bose Professional Forum series offers exceptional fidelity and surprisingly high output in a compact, install-friendly form factor—bringing a level of performance that’s rarely found in loudspeakers of comparable size and price.

“Forum full-range coaxial point-source loudspeakers are incredibly clear and loud, delivering outsized performance in an ultra-compact enclosure that solves the most common issues designers and installers face,” said Shawn Watts, director of product management, Bose Professional. “Forum raises the bar by combining precision engineering with the installation flexibility required to configure mounting options on the fly. The proprietary Beamwidth Matching Waveguide ensures signature Bose Professional sound quality, delivering consistent frequency response, clarity, and projection, while the surprisingly small cabinets can be rotated to change its coverage pattern to solve real-world issues in an elegant, precise, and powerful way.”

Available in 8-inch and 12-inch coaxial models, Forum FC108 and Forum FC112 are designed for fast and easy installation on projects where a small footprint, high output, and consistent sound are a priority. High-excursion drivers deliver up to 132 dB max SPL, while the Beamwidth Matching Waveguide aligns low and high frequencies for tonal consistency across the coverage area. Forum series loudspeakers employ a fully tuned passive crossover with no additional processing required at installation, ensuring excellent performance with any full-range signal right out of the box.

The Forum FC108 is an 8-inch full-range coaxial point-source loudspeaker designed for small-to-midsized areas with a frequency range of 53 Hz–20 kHz, 122 dB max SPL, and 110×60-degree coverage. The Forum FC112 is a 12-inch full-range coaxial point-source loudspeaker with a frequency range of 48 Hz–20 kHz, 132 dB max SPL, and also provides 110×60-degree coverage. Forum FC112 fills mid-to-large areas with even sound while delivering pinpoint accuracy in high-impact zones. Both speakers can be rotated at installation to change the coverage pattern to 60× 110-degree.

Both Forum series loudspeakers are IP43-rated for long-lasting durability in indoor and protected outdoor environments. Installation points on the top, bottom, and sides of the enclosure connect to a frame that’s integrated with the driver—making the entire cabinet rigid and secure when suspended. The cabinet’s orientation can be switched to fit a space's unique demands while maintaining aesthetic consistency with adjustable logos. Mounting options include U-brackets, suspension rails, and optional eyebolt suspension.