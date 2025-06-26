Alfatron Launches New Dante Ceiling Speakers

Alfatron Electronics recently introduced the Alfatron ALFC-657D full-range, 6-inch Dante ceiling speakers. The new ALFC-657D ceiling speakers deliver enhanced sound quality and are designed for use in distributed sound reinforcement applications. The range is sold in pairs as one main speaker (ALFC-657-DM ) with a built-in 2x30W PoE (Power over Ethernet) amplifier outfitted with a 2-channel Dante Input, and one secondary speaker (ALFC-657-DS) equipped with a Phoenix input.

[The Next Big Thing—What’s on the Horizon for Pro AV?]

The Alfatron ALFC-657D full-range, Dante ceiling speakers use a flush-mounted design that enables them to blend aesthetically into a wide range of environments. The main speaker provides an amplified speaker output to drive the secondary speaker. Each pair of ALFC-657-D speakers are powered via the network POE switch. The system utilizes a 2-way, full-range loudspeaker design with a coaxial HF transducer. The 6.5-inch woofer features a moisture/water-proof composite diaphragm. A 1-inch silk dome tweeter with an adjustable angle produces rich mids, delicate highs, and an overall warm sound.

The Alfatron ALFC-657D ceiling speakers feature a wide, flat frequency response ranging from 65Hz to 20KHz and deliver very pleasing and articulate audio quality. The system has a high maximum SPL output of 111dB, enabling it to provide a commanding sound presence.

"As the latest addition to our company’s loudspeaker product line, the ALFC-657D ceiling speakers are engineered using premium-quality components and advanced acoustic design techniques to ensure superior sound quality, clarity, and coverage," Kevin Gelman, national sales director, CFO at Alfatron Electronics, commented. "This includes an aesthetically designed borderless magnetic grill for a visually pleasing appearance coupled with weather resistant materials that offer superior moisture protection for installation in humid environments.

"For distributed sound applications such as ceiling speakers in restaurants, outdoor patio areas, meeting rooms, and other spaces, the new ALFC-657D Dante ceiling speakers meet the highest standards of performance and durability. I’m confident customers will find much to like.”