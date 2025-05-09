1 SOUND for 178-Year-Old Congregation

The Barnert Temple in New Jersey, a 178-year-old congregation that has been in their synagogue for about 40 years, has undergone a renovation and integrated a new audio system utilizing 1 SOUND loudspeakers. The goal was to have great sonic clarity in every seat for spoken word from the lecterns and have the capability for versatile live music while blending in aesthetically to not distract from the architecture of the space.

ComNet Communications worked with Barnert Temple’s AV team to implement the new audio system, choosing 1 SOUND’s Tower Series as the main loudspeakers. The Tower LCC84 is a line array that has even sonic distribution in its field, covering wide with a long throw. Its true line-array arrangement means microphones are extremely less likely to feedback if they are in the field of the loudspeakers. The Tower LCC84 was the ideal loudspeaker for this application as its precise dispersion pattern is also narrow vertically, so the sound does not bleed into the cavernous ceilings. The Tower’s cardioid property makes this ideal for limiting the sound on the stage area. They have 20dB of cancellation in the off-axis/rear of the loudspeaker, limiting unwanted sound bleeding into microphones.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

There was a left, center, right arrangement of Tower LCC84s, with four more as delays in the synagogue. For the low frequency, four SUB12s were recessed in the ceiling and concealed. 1 SOUND worked closely with ComNet to make sure they were satisfied with the color match of the loudspeakers so they would blend in seamlessly. This audio system is powered by Powersoft T304 and T604 amplifiers.

“The 1 SOUND speakers are ABSOLUTELY AMAZING. The customer was extremely pleased," said Ed O'Connor, AV systems designer, ComNet Communications. "I am pretty sure, since I started in 1981, that I haven’t heard anything that sounds this good."