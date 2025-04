EAW Introduces the NT206L Loudspeaker

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) launched its latest loudspeaker: NT206L, the first in the innovative NT Series of next-generation speaker products aimed at simplifying audio setup and operation for production events.

NT206L is a compact, self-powered line array loudspeaker perfect for production companies, system integrators, and venues seeking high performance, ease of deployment, and operation, along with cost efficiency in a lightweight design. Unlike conventional compact line arrays, the NT206L delivers superior sound quality, premium materials, and an easily adjustable horizontal horn dispersion in an enclosure made of both wood and metal. This new EAW Premier Class (P-Class) offering marks the first product conceived and designed entirely at EAW’s new facility in Franklin, MA.

Engineered for power and precision, NT206L features two 6.5-inch low-frequency drivers with 2-inch voice coils and a 1.75-inch high-frequency driver, brought to life by 1500 watts of onboard power. A newly patented EAW waveguide leverages EAW’s Focusing technology to provide exceptional high-frequency response. NT206L also debuts a new EAW Core Technology called Adjustable Horizontal Directivity (AHD). With AHD, users can quickly choose between four horizontal coverage profiles through simple hand-operated adjustments in the field. NT206L plays loud (139dB) and goes low (65-20kHz), all in a premium Baltic birch, steel and aluminum enclosure. Weighing under 32 pounds (14.5kg), this active loudspeaker is lighter than most passive, plastic enclosures in its class. NT206L is designed for rapid and straightforward setup, featuring familiar analog inputs and controls, without need for complex audio networking. It includes a comprehensive assortment of compatible accessories for transport, stacking, pole mounting and rigging.