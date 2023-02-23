Pure Resonance Audio Unveils Premium Commercial Outdoor Speakers

Pure Resonance Audio (opens in new tab) unveiled the modern S6.1 and the S8.1, two 70-volt surface mount loudspeakers. These three-way loudspeakers bring elegance, quality, and weather-resistant durability to the commercial outdoor speaker lineup.

The S6.1 and the S8.1 offer streamlined appearances and high-fidelity audio with exclusive Optimal Bass Enhancement radiator technology that delivers an enhanced low-end for a richer and more robust full-range sound while maintaining an IP65 rating for indoor and outdoor applications. Additionally, both dust-tight and UV-protected 70V outdoor surface mount speakers are easy to mount vertically or horizontally on walls, under awnings, overhangs, press boxes, and more. These all-weather speakers, with a built-in 70-volt/100-volt tap transformer and an 8-ohm bypass, are perfect for foreground and background music, paging, announcements, and general-purpose audio.

The two models differ by size and power. The S6.1 is more compact, encompassing a 6.5-inch graphite woofer and 1-inch silk tweeter while boasting an 80Hz-20kHz full-range frequency response, with 20 watts and an 86 dB SPL sensitivity.

On the other hand, the larger S8.1 encompasses an 8-inch graphite woofer and 1.1-inch silk tweeter while boasting a 55Hz-20kHz full-range frequency response, with 25 watts and an 87 dB SPL sensitivity.