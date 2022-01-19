UNC-Pembroke Promotes Campus Activities with New LED Displays

Daktronics has designed, manufactured, and installed a new narrow pixel pitch LED display inside the University of North Carolina-Pembroke’s (UNCP) student center on campus in Pembroke, North Carolina. The installation also includes two double-sided marquee displays and took place this summer to welcome students back to campus in the fall.

“The LED display has become a real focal point in the Chavis University Center,” said Dr. Jeff Howard, UNCP vice chancellor for student affairs. “It is both a great avenue for promoting campus activities as well as becoming the activity itself when showing content like sporting events or video games. The double-sided marquees are very popular for advertising campus events to our campus and community. UNCP and our students certainly approve of these new promotion opportunities.”

The narrow pixel pitch display features 1.6mm pixel spacing and measures approximately 7 feet high by 14 feet wide. It engages students in a prime gathering area on campus as it shares live feeds of campus events and other university messages. It’s capable of variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show a combination of video, graphics and messages at the same time.

“Campus communication is an extremely important aspect for both students and universities in today’s world,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative on the project. “Implementing a high-quality, close-viewing LED technology into this space gives UNCP an advantage in connecting with their students and changing messages quickly and easily. We’re excited and honored to bring these LED displays to their campus.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Two double-sided marquee displays were also installed on campus. One is located at the main entrance to welcome visitors to campus and measures approximately 6.5 feet high by 11 feet wide. The other display is located outside Givens Performing Arts Center to welcome audiences and inform them of upcoming events. This display measures approximately 4 feet high by 9 feet wide. Both double-sided displays feature 10mm pixel spacings.

To connect and control the new displays, Daktronics included Venus Control Suite . The flexible and powerful solution can schedule content on both indoor and outdoor displays from anywhere using one control space.

Daktronics offers a line of narrow pixel pitch LED displays ranging from 2.5mm down to 0.7mm line spacings. The product line brings opportunities to spaces commonly associated with LCD technology to create luxurious environments, share artistic digital content, or show detailed, high-quality video.