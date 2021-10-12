Daktronics Introduces All-in-One Smart LED Displays

The What: Bringing a turnkey direct-view LED video solution to the marketplace, Daktronics is launching its SLD series product line consisting of all-in-one smart LED display technology. The new offering eliminates the installation and operational complexities associated with the purchase of a traditional LED display system.

The What Else: Conference rooms, auditoriums, training centers and more now have the option of Daktronics SLD product line to deliver plug-and-play HDMI inputs and remote-controlled on-screen user settings. It is available in 110, 138, 165 and 220-inch diagonal sizes, features a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and pixel-perfect HD resolution at 1920 by 1080 pixels.

Making the new offering easy to use, it features a built-in operating system and mirroring connections for up to four devices. It can display as a monitor and has 600 nits of brightness. The product line is compliant with American Disabilities Act and international accessibility codes to ensure a user-friendly experience for everyone.

The system is installed completely from the front of the display and provides for both manual X/Y/Z axis adjustment, as well as digital correction to ensure a flawless installation. All system components including LED modules, power supplies and driver electronics are also accessible from the front. Designed for quick install, installation can be completed in two-to-six hours depending on display size. The kit includes columns.

The Bottom Line: The system provides the ability to toggle between multiple scene modes to provide the best content-specific viewing experience possible. The included remote control provides ready access to each of the four scene modes. Standard Mode is the default setting fo presentations and digital signage; Cinema Mode is ideal for movies or long-format video clips; Soft Mode is especially effective for document presentation; Video Mode is tailored to optimize remote conferencing applications with pre-wired panels, display frame