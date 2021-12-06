Daktronics Delivers a Mammoth Video Experience to U. of Maryland

Capitol One Field, home of the University of Maryland Terrapins football team, has a new LED display-the seventh-largest display in college football-manufactured and installed by Daktronics in partnership with the University

When Terrapins fans arrived at Capital One Field this fall, they received a larger-than-life video experience in the west end zone as the University of Maryland partnered with Daktronics to manufacture and install a new LED video display. The project also brought a south end zone display, audio system and three new control rooms to campus in College Park, Maryland.

The new west end zone video display is the seventh-largest display in a college football-specific stadium measuring 54 feet high by 120 feet wide. In the east end zone, a new display measures 18 feet high by 32.5 feet wide to complement the main display. Both displays feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to bring high-resolution imagery to fans throughout the stadium.

An upgraded, state-of-the-art custom control system was also installed as part of the project to bring fans the best possible game-day production. It includes Daktronics Show Control solution and Live Clips, a dual-channel multimedia broadcast server system designed for game entertainment and live productions.

Paired with the upgraded control solution, the main displays are HDR-capable and can produce variable content zoning to share the video, replays, statistics and graphics fans crave at a live event. Each display can show one large image or can show multiple zones of information, including sponsorship messaging.

To ensure fans get the full in-stadium experience, a new custom sound system was installed and integrated into the video display and scoring system. This system provides the booming, full-range audio reproduction that fans expect at a stadium along with clear, intelligible speech from announcers and broadcasters.

Two fixed-digit scoreboards were included with the installation to provide fans with all the basic game-day information and statistics they expect.

"When I saw the screen light up for the first time and then heard the sound come on, I knew we had something special here at the University of Maryland," said University of Maryland athletic directpr Damon Evans. "I am very grateful to Tom Minier and the great team at Daktronics for doing everything they did to complete this project in time for our nationally televised Friday night Big Ten game. I saw firsthand the care and professionalism they put into their work as well as their determination to meet expectations and deadlines."