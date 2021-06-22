Daktronics Venus Control Suite Expands Control for LED and LCD Displays

The What: Daktronics has updated its Venus Control Suite LED control software which provides centralized control for scheduled content on both LED and LCD displays in indoor and outdoor spaces.

The What Else: Venus Control Suite is a cloud-based software that provides display operators the ability to control scheduled content on their signs from anywhere at any time, and with any device. It provides instant software updates via the cloud, and Daktronics says its hosts the Venus Control Suite software on "one of the most secure data centers in the world".

“Venus Control Suite has been the control software for our digital LED displays for a while now,” said Audie Baker, Venus Control Suite product manager at Daktronics. “We are very excited to expand the capabilities so display owners can unify their digital signage strategy for their complete network of indoor and outdoor signage—for both LED and LCD displays. It will simplify their operations and provide easier control.”

The Bottom Line: Venus Control Suite provides operators the ability to schedule messages for special promotions and products according to brand, region, daypart, or special events on all LED and LCD displays with scheduled content. Users can track all their messaging with reports showing what content played on each display, how many times, and when.