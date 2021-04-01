TEKVOX 1201-MV Debuts Universal Switcher for BYOD Video Conferencing

The What: TEKVOX says it is raising the bar for distance engagement in both the educational and corporate markets with its new 1201-MV Universal Switcher. The latest in TEKVOX’s line of switchers delivers Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) video conferencing by eliminating the need for a conventional in-room PC to drive the conference’s technical components.

The What Else: The 1201-MV switcher features a two-way USB hub at the far end, which allows any connected laptop to host meetings from the conference room using the installed technology. This capability is designed to do away with the need for a dedicated conferencing PC, and removes the security risks and overall annoyance associated with the old use model, according to the company.

TEKVOX 1201-MV Universal Switcher (Image credit: TEKVOX)

“Laptops today are powerful, and a lot of video conference participants would really prefer to present from them,” said TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “But they’d have to connect the laptop to the eyes and ears—cameras, mics, speakers—of the conference room and play out the content. Before, that meant running a lot of cables to the conference table or using a separate PC. Now, they can use the 1201-MV and its built-in USB 3.0 hub to gain immediate access to far-end USB mics and cameras. The full infrastructure of a modern conference room has become plug-and-play.”

The 1201-MV utilizes 6-Play HDBase-T to transport 4K video, digital audio, PoC, RS232, LAN, and USB over a single cable. It also includes a native USB-C input with up to 60W of power charging for a tablet or laptop. It features 12 flexible multiview modes for viewing up to four sources at once without additional hardware.

The Bottom Line: The 1201-MV features auto-switching—a useful function for collaboration and conferencing—and a breakaway HDMI output.

The 1201-MV is available now with an MSRP of $2,998. TEKVOX says the switcher is shipped fully functional, pre-programmed, and rigorously tested.