Symetrix Radius NX, Barco Clickshare Conference Now Compatible

The What: A new compatibility partnership between the Symetrix Radius NX and Barco ClickShare Conference promises provide outstanding sound quality and greater ease of use for presentation and conferencing applications of all sizes.

The What Else: Barco's ClickShare Conference offers a seamless wireless conferencing solution that brings teams around the world together. Compatible with any PC, laptop or Mac device running Windows, Android or iOS operating systems; ClickShare Conference can turn meeting rooms into innovative meeting and conference facilities. And when combined with a Symetrix Radius NX DSP, they deliver flexible Bring Your Own Meeting functionality to environments needing a more powerful audio solution.

The Bottom Line: The Symetrix Radius NX allows the creation of custom audio processing ideal for the specific needs of the room, including support for multiple microphones and speakers. And once connected to the ClickShare Conference via USB, audio from conferencing software on the user's wirelessly connected computer is heard throughout the room with remarkable clarity and intelligibility.