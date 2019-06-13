Stampede to Host ‘Solutions Showdown’ at InfoComm

Underscoring its commitment to make national trade shows major sales events for its manufacturer partners, Stampede will host its first “Stampede Solutions Showdown” at InfoComm 2019 at Booth #1329 on Level 2 of the convention center.

The sales-focused Stampede Solutions Showdown will consist of four specific product areas—with two to three solutions in each that support the use case of each product area. The solutions will be bundled SKUs to enable resellers to place orders after the show. Each solution will be specially priced to drive sales and include the option of receiving on-site training during the show. The four areas are Collaboration, Digital Signage, Commercial VR, and Education.

The Collaboration area will focus on both huddle rooms and large conference rooms. Participating vendors in this area include Christie, Sharp, 3M, Dalite, Kramer, Lumens, Ashly Audio, Sonos, Bose, Vidyo, and ONELAN.

Digital Signage will have two areas focused on dvLED and retail applications. NanoLumens will be featured in dvLED, and retail will include offerings from Atlona, Hiperwall, Philips, Samsung, and Planar.

Commercial VR area will include VR Health, showcasing healthcare applications, and Hamilton Buhl, featuring their VR offerings, both utilizing Oculus/Facebook solutions.

The Education area will be broken down into sections focused on Interactive, STEM, Classroom, and Security. Participating vendors include TAPit, 3M, Hamilton Buhl, 3Doodler, DJI TELLO EDU (in the fly cage), Epson, Elmo, Hamilton Buhl, PanaCast, NEC, RippleSafety, and SafeZone.

“The Stampede Solutions Showdown is one more way Stampede distinguishes itself from other distributors,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. “We actually take the time to configure products into specific solutions that meet specific vertical market needs—and now we are doing so with specially priced bundles that can be ordered right after the show.”

According to Kelly, the program was promoted to Stampede’s database of resellers in advance of the show to drive booth traffic during the show. At InfoComm, more than 25 Stampede sales professionals will be working the booth and driving traffic to the specific product areas. “It’s a well thought out and integrated approach to creating very attractive bundles that are ready to be delivered as soon as InfoComm 2019 ends.”

Vendors participating in the Stampede Solutions Showdown at InfoComm 2019 include 3M, Ashly Audio, Christie, NEC, Philips, DJI TELLO EDU, Hamilton Buhl, RippleSafety, 3Doodler, PanaCast, Atlona, Chief, Lumens, NanoLumens, OneLan, Sharp, Sonos, Bose, Elmo, Kramer, Omnicharge, Optoma, Planar, SafeZone, Planar, Hiperwall, Samsung, Epson, VR Health, and TAPit.

Other Events in the Stampede Booth

In addition to the Solutions Showdown, Stampede will be hosting its popular Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt and new “Product Pops” series of 15-minute training sessions focused on specific products on display in the booth.

Stampede will be giving away one Planar EPX100 (100-inch display) in the booth at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. To qualify, attendees must stop by the booth on Wednesday and Thursday to view the EPX100 and enter into the drawing.

Finally, there will be a beer Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday. The Wednesday Happy Hour is being hosted by NEC, Legrand and BrightSign. The Thursday Happy Hour is hosted by Planar.