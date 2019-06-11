Stampede to Host ‘Product Pop’ Product Demos at Its InfoComm Booth

Stampede hopes to help resellers use their InfoComm free time effectively. The value added distributor is hosting a series of "Product Pop" product demonstrations at its InfoComm booth (Booth 1329) during the show. In these sessions, individual manufacturers will present 15-minute on-site demonstrations of one of their new and featured products.

The demonstrations pop up daily during InfoComm at Booth 1329 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Participating manufacturers include Christie, Lumens, NanoLumens, Sharp, Sonos, Elmo, Kramer, and Planar.

“Trade shows are incredibly busy events,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. “Oftentimes resellers end up waiting for their meetings to start, or they arrive early for a scheduled meeting. Stampede is now transforming this traditional downtime into an opportunity to receive a brief but effective 15-minute overview of an exciting new product that can add value to the product portfolio they offer their customers.”

Kelly points out that the plan is to make Stampede Product Pops a standard of the Stampede in-booth experience at future trade shows. “Product Pops, together with the Gold Rush Digital Scavenger Hunt and Solutions Showdown, reinforce the Stampede commitment to continuously redefining the experience of learning about and buying the many new products and solutions being developed by our manufacturer partners. This is the way that Stampede stays ahead of the herd!”