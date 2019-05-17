InfoComm Inspo: Stampede

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Kevin Kelly

Q&A with Kevin Kelly, President and CEO, Stampede.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

KEVIN KELLY: Everything about this show inspires me and the entire Stampede sales team. This is North America's largest event focused on the creation of immersive customer experiences that moves people to purchase an enormous range of goods and services that enhance and improve the qualify of our daily lives. InfoComm features it all: cutting edge new technologies, improved upon existing technologies, training on how to put technologies to work for customers, panel discussions that showcase real world examples of specific immersive experiences in specific channels, and one powerful networking event after another.

Put simply, InfoComm is where all of the movers and shakers—the manufacturers, designers, integrators, and customers—come together under one roof. It's the one must-attend North American event of the year where people and solutions come together to create compelling new business opportunities for customers that look to us to provide the innovation that helps them to build their businesses for the future. It simply can't be missed and it certainly can't be replicated in the North American market by anyone else.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

KK: While there are many trends to follow at InfoComm 2019, the ones that most excite me are the continued and expanding influence of truly new, category creating breakthroughs in augmented and virtual reality and the continued evolution in established product categories that are leading to emerging technologies like dvLED, clear displays, and flexible displays. It's precisely this combination of revolutionary and evolutionary advancements that continue to keep our industry not only relevant but vital to our customers. Our ability to keep doing this—combining revolution with evolution—is what keeps our customers excited about the future and our role in bringing the future to their businesses.



Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

KK: No company is more closely attached to the needs of resellers in unique vertical markets than Stampede. Our customer focus is channel specific and that means that all—and I mean all—of the solutions we bring to market blend the very best hardware, software, and digital content in ways that meet the needs of customers in each market. What's more, our value proposition includes everything they need to create and harvest opportunities: new and existing technologies custom designed for their market channel, installation and training support, ongoing education through Stampede University and the assurance of always being able to integrate future upgrades into their business portfolio. As a result, all of our solutions inspire integrators because the solutions have been developed in direct response to the needs they have communicated to our sales professionals. We listen, we really do!



Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

KK: We deliver solutions through our integrators and resellers that immediately meet the needs of tech managers in specific channels. They are inspired by the fact that we take the time to get the solution right before we present it to them. Frankly, we make the tech manager's job much, much easier by providing them with channel specific solutions that can be cost effectively installed and, more importantly, maintained through future upgrades and ongoing training.



InfoComm 2019