Stampede Gold Rush Digital Scavenger Hunt Returns to InfoComm

Pro AV distributor Stampede is bringing its Gold Rush Digital Scavenger Hunt to InfoComm 2019. According to Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly, the event features more opportunities to win than ever before.

To get started, resellers can visit Stampede’s InfoComm booth (#1329) on the first day of the show and scan the event’s special QR code; alternately, they can download the app before the show at www.scavify.com/download.

Once at the convention center, resellers can type in “Stampede Gold Rush” to start their own individual Gold Rush journey. Resellers will receive a list of stops to make each day of the show, with points automatically assigned every time a stop is completed. The total number of points earned will be added to the Reseller’s Stampede Gold Rush Rewards account, further enabling them to redeem other prizes.

New tasks will be added each day of the show. The five attendees who visit all of the stops and are first to complete all of the Gold Rush scavenger hunt tasks will win a Yuneec Mantis Q YUNMQUS drone. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, in the Stampede booth.

“Based on previous Gold Rushes, we expect hundreds of resellers to participate in the InfoComm Gold Rush, and it’s easy to understand why,” said Kelly. “The Gold Rush promotion offers resellers the unique opportunity to embark on an exciting journey that brings them to sponsoring vendor booths, special events, and more. And at every stop along the way, resellers will learn about new products and programs, strike “gold” (through significant discounts and exciting show specials) and earn the chance to win some amazing prizes!”

According to Kelly, participating vendors include 3M, Ashly Audio, Christie, NEC, Philips, DJI TELLO EDU, 3Doodler, Atlona, Chief, Lumens, Maxell, NanoLumens, OneLan, Sharp, Sonos, Bose, Elmo, Optoma, Planar, Hiperwall, Samsung, Tempest, and Tapit.

“Sponsoring vendors have seen from previous trade shows just how powerful a traffic driver the Stampede Gold Rush is and they are pulling out the stops to make the InfoComm Gold Rush the most exciting one yet,” Kelly emphasized.