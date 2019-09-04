Sonance Adds Dual 10-Inch Subwoofer to Professional Series

The What: Sonance is adding a new Bandpass Subwoofer to its Professional Series range, delivering what it calls “best-in-class sonic performance in an extremely versatile form-factor."

(Image credit: Sonance)

The What Else: The PS-S210SUBT utilizes all-new 2 x 10-inch low-profile, high excursion drivers, that were specifically engineered in-house by Sonance for this product. The polyurethane-coated, laminated-plywood enclosure features a shallow design, with dimensions of 8.98-inches H x 33-inches W x 13.78-inches D. This allows it to be used in a wide range of specialty applications such as under restaurant booths or banquets (using the included feet), or mounted onto the side of rafters, on walls or under ceilings (with the optional C-bracket).

One of the most unique and versatile features of the PS-S210SUBT, according to the company, is its ability to port either from the front or the side of the enclosure. Installers can unscrew the port from the front of the cabinet, then unscrew a blanking plate from the side, and swap them. This will allow the product to be used in a variety of installation locations, while ensuring optimum sonic performance. A removable grille over the port will keep the enclosure free of foreign objects.

Sonance’s Laminated Core Technology transformer (SLCT) delivers full-fidelity performance in either 70V or 100V, with tap settings of 300W, 150W, and 75W (70V only), while an 8-Ohm bypass is also available. Termination is via a lockable 4-pin Euroblock connector with loop-through, and cable management.

The Bottom Line: The PS-S210SUBT joins the existing range of Sonance Professional Series, which includes a total of 24 in-ceiling, pendant, and surface mount speakers. Sonance Professional Series will begin shipping in Q4 2019, and can be experienced live in Booth 2507 at CEDIA Expo 2019.