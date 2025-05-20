Sonance Acquires Blaze Audio

Sonance has acquired Copenhagen, Denmark-based audio innovator Blaze Audio. This strategic acquisition secures the Blaze Audio brand and its sales and marketing operations, reinforcing Sonance’s long-term commitment to delivering complete audio solutions and enhancing its presence in the global professional audio sector. Sonance and Blaze Audio will jointly exhibit their integrated audio solutions at InfoComm 2025 at booth 6872.

[Tariff Talk and, Yes, More Acquisitions]

"This is about more than just expanding our product portfolio," said Ari Supran, CEO of Sonance. "It’s about bringing together two companies that share a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-first thinking. Blaze Audio brings a bold, focused amplifier lineup and adds sound reinforcement loudspeakers that help fill out the Sonance Professional loudspeaker range. This combination will help us push the boundaries of how integrated audio can perform and look across professional, residential, and marine applications."

The acquisition centers on the Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect network and Dante enabled amplifier series and its complementary DSP software platform, PowerZone Control. These technologies complement the Sonance product line with scalable, network-connected audio solutions that deliver both unmatched reliability and seamless integration—essential in today’s audio environments.

"This acquisition allows Sonance to strategically grow in key Professional markets such as hospitality, retail, and corporate environments, while also making a major step forward in our expansion into the sound reinforcement category," said Mike Sonntag, chief revenue officer, Sonance Professional. "Blaze Audio's complete lineup of amplifiers and loudspeakers empowers us to deliver comprehensive audio solutions that better serve our global customers. With this addition, Sonance aims to make it easier than ever for our dealers to specify complete systems from a single trusted partner."

Sonance will maintain a dedicated European office, in Copenhagen Denmark, helping better service its European customers across all of its brands and sales channels.

"Joining Sonance opens an exciting new chapter for Blaze Audio," said George Tennet, general manager of Blaze Audio. "We’re thrilled to align with a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we’ll be able to offer complete audio solutions, seamlessly integrating our advanced electronics with Sonance’s renowned loudspeaker technology, delivering unparalleled experiences to customers in the residential, professional, and marine sectors."

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This acquisition also establishes a partnership between Sonance and Pascal A/S, Blaze Audio’s parent company—laying the foundation for long-term collaboration and innovation, and setting Sonance up to offer high-performance audio systems across all of its market sectors.

"Blaze Audio was born out of Pascal’s passion for high-quality installed sound. We are thrilled to see Blaze join forces with Sonance, a company that shares our dedication to engineering, design, and delivering compelling user experiences. We believe this is the ideal home for Blaze to flourish further," said Gustaf Høskuldsson, CEO of Pascal.