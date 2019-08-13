CEDIA Expo 2019 Preview

CEDIA Expo 2019 is just around the corner. This year’s show takes place Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. All the typical AV products for the home will be on display, but manufacturers will be showcasing plenty of products for the pro AV segment as well.

“CEDIA Expo has had a deep-rooted connection with the AV industry for the last 30 years. The success of CEDIA Expo would not have been possible without the support of pro AV brands making an early commitment to the industry, showcasing the most innovative products for the trade,” said Brian Pagel, executive vice president, Emerald Expositions, the company behind CEDIA Expo. “Our goal is to embrace the rich heritage of the pro AV channel by creating an immersive experience that highlights today’s trends and tomorrow’s technologies.”

SCN spoke with leading manufacturers to put together this sneak peek at the pro AV products that will be on display at CEDIA 2019.

D-Tools System Integrator (Image credit: D-Tools)

D-Tools System Integrator (SI) software caters to the unique and diverse needs of systems design and installation firms. SI helps manage key aspects of an integrator’s business—including sales, comprehensive system design, project documentation, and project management—to streamline business processes, leading to improved operational efficiencies and increased profitability.

Booth 1343

Digital Projection Satellite MLS

Digital Projection Satellite MLS (Image credit: Digital Projection)

Digital Projection will be offering an exclusive sneak preview of its innovative Satellite Module Laser System. This RGB laser-illuminated prototype separates the light source to a remote location, enabling a small, compact projection “head” that contains the optical and video processing with virtually silent operation. By separating the projection head from the light source and linking the two by fiber optic cables, Digital Projection’s MLS offers the installer flexibility, particularly where space and access are limited.

Booth 2543

Leon Ente SoundTile

Leon Ente SoundTile (Image credit: Leon Speakers)

Leon’s Ente SoundTile may look like a piece of art at first glance, but behind its grille are two channels of reference-grade audio by Leon and power by the Sonos AMP. Chosen artwork is printed directly onto perforated metal that can be customized to suit any décor. The perfect way to add a discrete zone of audio to any Sonos home, this plug-and-play solution brings enhanced sound and style to Sonos.

Booth 2943

Luxul Apex XAP-1610 Wireless AP

Luxul Apex XAP-1610 Wireless AP (Image credit: Luxul)

The Apex XAP-1610 AC3100 MU-MIMO dual-band wireless access point (AP) delivers data rates up to 3167 Mbps and supports up to 128 wireless devices. 4x4 technology means it’s capable of four spatial streams to communicate with either more devices at once or over more streams. Wave 2 technologies include beamforming, which allows the AP to effectively direct streams to wireless devices for more efficient connections.

Booth 905

Modus VR

Modus VR (Image credit: Modus)

Modus VR is billed as the world’s first VR design software for media rooms and, soon, conference and huddle spaces. With the latest version, AV integrators can deliver a VR experience to clients that expedites the design process and increases sales opportunities. Modus VR lets clients experience their desired rooms virtually, before construction even begins.

Booth 4343

PowerShades PoE Motor

PowerShades PoE Motor (Image credit: PowerShades)

PowerShades is debuting what it calls the “industry’s first line of Power Over Ethernet (PoE) automated window shades for both commercial and residential applications.” PoE is ideal for new construction where integrators are already installing Cat 5. With no electrician license required for installation, PoE can save customers money, as well as offer reliable communication over RF without the expense of proprietary wiring. In addition to the PowerShades booth, the PoE Motor will also be on display in the PowerHouse Alliance booth (2137) at CEDIA.

Booth 3428

RTI Flagship T4x Handheld Remote Control

RTI Flagship T4x Handheld Remote Control (Image credit: RTI)

Designed for use in any contemporary environment, the T4x remote control’s sleek design offers superb ergonomics, a high-resolution 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, and fully programmable soft-touch buttons. Setting the standard for wireless control, the device is packed with features including grip sensors, Wi-Fi, dual RF, and more.

Booth SR12

Samsung The Wall

Samsung The Wall (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s The Wall is a modular microLED display that delivers what Samsung describes as a revolutionary viewing experience, with pure black, true color and Samsung’s AI picture enhancement. With extraordinary picture quality and clarity, The Wall offers an immersive and exclusive experience, delivering memorable content and creating powerful customer connections. Its slim depth with a seamless, flush surface will enhance any environment’s aesthetic.

Booth 1013

Sonance Professional Series

Sonance PS-S210SUBT (Image credit: Sonance)

Sonance says its Professional Series line of in-ceiling, pendant, and surface-mount loudspeakers is a game-changer for commercial audio, delivering cleaner aesthetics, better performance, and consistent tonality, allowing seamless sonic integration in a project. New for CEDIA is the PS-S210SUBT dual 10-inch subwoofer, designed for placement under banquettes, on walls, or on joists.

Booth 2507

Sony Crystal LED Display

Sony Crystal LED Display (Image credit: Sony)

The high image quality of Sony’s immersive super-size Crystal LED display system is the result of its superior contrast ratio and color reproduction. Thanks to its seamless and modular design, the system can be scaled to accommodate virtually any size or resolution, making it an ideal option for professional and residential applications.

Booth 2513

SoundTube Entertainment IPD Hub2

SoundTube Entertainment IPD Hub2 (Image credit: SoundTube Entertainment)

SoundTube Entertainment’s IPD-Hub2 brings IP-based PoE technology to offer an alternative to traditional audio distribution systems. The IPD-Hub 2 uses Dante infrastructure and Attero Tech unIFY software to provide performance monitoring and EQ/DSP control to individual speakers in the system from any computer with a network connection.

Booth 3925

SurgeX Security Plus II Large Format UPS Line

SurgeX Security Plus II Large Format UPS Line (Image credit: SurgeX)

The SurgeX Security Plus II Large Format Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) line has an isolation transformer to provide 100 percent clean and stable power in any residential or commercial environment. AV systems on generator power or in frequent outage areas are kept online by the UPSs to prevent lockout and enable safe shutdown.

Booth 3643

Theory Audio sb25

Theory Audio sb25 (Image credit: Theory Audio)

The Theory sb25 is a compact, high-output, wide-bandwidth, on-wall, multipurpose loudspeaker. Used with the required Theory ALC-1809 96 kHz/32-bit digital amplified controller, the sb25 is designed for premium residential and luxury commercial installations. The system features full matrix bass management and automatic audio ducking capabilities.

Booth SR-7

Torus Power Wall Mount Models

Torus Power Wall Mount Models (Image credit: Torus Power)

Designed for larger projects that require clean power for multiple dedicated 20 amp circuits, the Torus Power Wall Mount models accept a 240V or 208V main feed and output clean, isolated power to multiple 120V output circuits. Features include automatic voltage regulation, eight independently controlled zones, series mode, and transient voltage surge suppression modules for the protection for sensitive electronic components.

Booth 2533

Vanco International Evolution EVOSKILLZ

Vanco International Evolution EVOSKILLZ (Image credit: Vanco International)

Designed for both residential and commercial installations, Vanco says its EVOSKILLZ is the first product on the market that can automatically embed audio from a secondary source onto an HDMI cable, sense and switch audio, and maintain uninterrupted 4K video.

Booth 643

