Here's How the Right Audio Can Elevate the Dining Experience

A 1 SOUND system powers Mother Wolf Miami.

Mother Wolf Miami&#039;s elegant dining areas are power by 1 SOUND.
(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Roman-inspired Mother Wolf in Miami has taken its guest experience to the next level with 1 SOUND. Designed to complement the venue’s upscale interiors and the demands of both intimate dinners and large gatherings, the new audio system delivers clarity, depth, and balanced coverage throughout the space.

Anthem Productions led the installation, designing a full-venue setup using a range of 1 SOUND loudspeakers and subwoofers to encompass 200 seated guests or 300 for reception-style events. At the heart of the system are loudspeakers from the Cannon Coaxial collection, specifically the C6i and C4. These point source speakers are compact, offering extended low-end performance thanks to a coaxially mounted 1-inch silk dome high-frequency driver and passive radiator that extends bass response. The result is clean, consistent sound that reaches every table—no matter where it's placed in the room.

To provide low-frequency support, Anthem installed a combination of custom-colored WSUB45i and SUB10 subwoofers. The WSUB45i is a wall-mounted sub that packs four 5-inch low-frequency drivers and a 10-inch passive radiator into a slim 6.6-inch-deep enclosure, delivering tight, controlled bass while maintaining a clean visual profile. The SUB10, a compact passive subwoofer with a frequency response down to 35 Hz, was also installed throughout the restaurant to ensure distributed bass.

The Cannon loudspeakers were mounted using 1 SOUND’s C-Clamps and L-Brackets, custom-finished to match the speakers and Mother Wolf’s interior palette. The system is powered by a Powersoft T304 A amplifiers, completing a setup that prioritizes performance without compromising on aesthetics.

To preserve the restaurant’s visual identity, Mother Wolf utilized the 1 SOUND Custom Shop, color-matching every speaker and bracket to the existing décor. The result is a high-end audio system that blends in beautifully and performs across a wide range of use cases—from quiet meals to vibrant event nights.

