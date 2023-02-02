Snap One Debuts New Racks and Introduces ClareVision to Global Market

Snap One (opens in new tab) was busy at ISE 2023. Among booth visits, the company made a couple of announcements.

Snap One Debuts New Strong In-Cabinet Slide Out Racks

One of the products that debuted at ISE 2023 was the full new line of in-cabinet slide out racks. These Snap One racks deliver improved performance and valuable features for small spaces such as pedal-activated slide and rotation release as well as multiple locking positions that ensure a stable platform for AV equipment.

According to Snap One product manager, Logan Rosenstein, the updated lineup offers Snap One partners even greater flexibility with sizes ranging from 8U to 42U, and enhanced strength with all models supporting up to 136 kg of equipment.

[New Products, Updates, and News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

“Racks are one of the most important items for the long-term viability of components and system operations,” said Rosenstein. “We designed the new Strong In-Cabinet Slide Out Racks to save space, simplify maintenance, and improve access to components no matter where the rack is installed. Additionally, by incorporating integrator-centric features like locking positions in slide out and rotation, we’re offering a more premium and unique rack.”

(Image credit: Snap One)

The new Strong In-Cabinet Slide Out Racks simplify access with a revamped design that’s more space-conscious and doesn’t require sacrificing rack space for a slider base. The wide range of sizes makes these racks easy to integrate into any room and project, while the 136 kg capacity and premium steel hardware of each model guarantees rock-solid long-term performance. Each model features a 48cm slide out with locking 180-degree rotation, and both the slide and rotation can be unlocked using convenient foot pedals that enable single-person operation. The rotation can be locked into three different positions for optimal accessibility.

“Thoughtful equipment organization improves aesthetics and simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting, and this new line of Strong In-Cabinet Slide Out Racks provides everything integrators need to utilize small spaces for effective, efficient rack placement,” Rosenstein added. “From homes to commercial buildings, any small space can become the ideal location for powerful control, security and related equipment with Strong In-Cabinet Slide Out Racks.”

ClareVision ‘Color At Night’ IP Surveillance Cameras Are Now Available Worldwide

(Image credit: Snap One)

The ClareVision (opens in new tab) Color At Night series high-performance IP surveillance cameras are now available to the global market. The series leverages wider apertures, Sony Starvis sensors, and integrated LED lighting to deliver improved nighttime performance and visibility.

“After a successful U.S. launch in early 2022, we are now expanding our ClareVision Color At Night Series cameras internationally to give all of our Partners a nighttime surveillance solution that rivals daytime recordings,” said Forest Liu, senior director of product management for surveillance at Snap One. “With image sensors specifically designed for low-light, wider apertures that capture up to four times more light, and warm white LEDs that ensure accurate color and wide visibility in even the darkest areas, this camera series gives customers greater peace of mind.”

[How High-Tech Security Solutions Protect Auto Dealerships and Save Money] (opens in new tab)

By replacing IR illuminators with newer technologies, the Color At Night series eliminates IR reflections from rain or snow while the use of PoE (power over ethernet) and the integrated light enable installation in unlit, unpowered locations without the need for new high-voltage wiring. This can greatly reduce the cost of surveillance installations across full properties, as both the camera and LED light operate on low voltage wiring that doesn’t require a licensed electrician or conduit. It’s an ideal solution for properties with little or no exterior lighting, or dark spots such as alleys or landscaping. Users can even adjust the LED lighting intensity, so no location is off limits.

As part of Clare’s Performance Series, all six Color At Night models feature Power-over-Ethernet capability and Smart AI events including people, intrusion, line crossing, loitering, and people gathering detection. Each model is available in black and white, for a total of 12 available camera SKUs, and are NDAA compliant. Accessories including junction boxes and wall brackets are available in both black and white.