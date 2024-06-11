SNA Displays Light Up Miracle Mile in Las Vegas

Not all the excitement will be on the InfoComm 2024 floor this week. Miracle Mile Shops is a 1.2-mile, mixed-use venue featuring a circular floor plan and 150 storefronts for retail, dining, and live entertainment. The destination shopping and entertainment center recently underwent a major digital signage renovation. For the extensive project, SNA Displays built and installed LED spectaculars, dvLED throughout the Shops’ interior, and more than a dozen interactive and advertising kiosks.

Design consultant Sensory Interactive partnered with Miller Capital Advisory and the Miracle Mile Shops team to design, monetize, install, launch, and operate the digital Dynamic Real Estate platform.

Highlights of the modernization project include a massive 229-foot-long exterior façade display and another 130-foot-long LED spectacular, both of which face the busy Las Vegas Strip. The larger of the two includes a tight 19-foot-radius curve and a 90-degree corner wrap to follow the contours of the shopping center’s exterior.

“Spectacular is an understatement,” said Doug Fundator, SNA Displays' director of sales for casinos and gaming. “The new digital signage network at Miracle Mile Shops is a testament to SNA Displays’ capabilities not just as a display manufacturer but as a services provider who manages the intricate details of complex, multifaceted projects, start to finish. This property has a little of everything – the flashy spectaculars, functional indoor LED, LCD integration, high-end processing, content management, and obviously the expertise to tie it all together for cohesive activations.”

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

Both LED spectaculars as well as a 38-foot-tall double-sided blade sign at the Harmon Avenue entrance are built with 10mm EMPIRE Exterior LED display technology. Other digital assets installed by SNA Displays include nine BOLD Interior LED displays and 17 LCD kiosks.

The nine interior screens are wall-mounted throughout the mall, some above entryways leading to various areas within the shopping center. They employ 4 and 6mm pixel pitches and range in size, the two largest at 7.8x34.8 feet (585x2,640 pixels).

The interior aspect of Miracle Mile Shops’ digital network showcases a digital narrative dubbed "the Story of the Elements," traditional sold media, and brand collaborations. The variety of content is designed to create a unified story that elevates the retail experience and encourages patrons to view the Miracle Mile Shops experience as a premier entertainment destination, staying longer to dine and enjoy the space.

Six of the new walk-up kiosks throughout the property are dedicated to out-of-home advertising and 11 provide interactive directory assistance. BOLDSITE Media is the exclusive media sales partner for the Shops platform.

SNA Displays ran 35,000 linear feet of fiber as part of the extensive digital signage network.