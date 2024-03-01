All Aboard—SNA Displays Light Up Penn Station

When one of its 600,000-plus daily visitors enter New York City's Penn State, a brand-new 1.5mm BRILLIANT Interior LED video screen from SNA Displays will greet them. The addition was part of an extensive revitalization project in which Penn Station, Amtrak, and Vornado Realty Trust have transformed the rail station’s busy 32nd Street and 7th Avenue entrance . Other upgrades include a widened entrance with new escalators, an ADA-compliant elevator, a new glass canopy, and exterior signage. Forte Construction Group was the general contractor for the project and Digital Dreams provided installation services.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

Travelers encounter the new LED screen at the bottom of the new escalators leading to various transit platforms. The bulkhead LED display measures 6.8x36.8 feet (1,296x7,168 pixels) and processes approximately 9.3 million pixels.

“Busy and distracted commuters increasingly rely on dynamic and eye-catching digital signage to provide important information,” said Anne St. Mauro, VP of project management at SNA Displays. “Heavily functional digital displays like this serve a critical role and can provide a much-needed service to some travelers.”