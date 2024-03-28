Digital Signage In Play at New Las Vegas Golf Attraction

If you’re planning to swing the sticks while at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, there’s a new place to play—and an expansive digital signage system is part of the appeal. LG Global Solutions has announced a partnership with Atomic Golf, which opened on March 22, to outfit every step of the customer journey, from the parking lot to the tee line, with digital experiences.

Located next to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, Atomic Golf offers an immersive, technology-enhanced experience through game play and entertainment. The four-story venue spans nearly seven acres and hosts 103 separate hitting bays. It also includes four bars, two meeting spaces, and a 12,000-square-foot arcade. According to Brian Birckbichler, Atomic Golf's SVP of golf entertainment, the digital signage network will be a core element of the guest experience.

“From the moment guests arrive at Atomic Golf, they will be surrounded by vibrant LG digital displays showing live sports events, messaging, wayfinding, promotions, welcome messages for groups and real-time game information in every hitting bay,” Birckbichler said. “As a tech-forward cashless venue in the convention capital of the world, competition is fierce, and experiences are always evolving to impress guests and create excitement. Working with LG allowed us to leverage their vast product catalog and robust digital signage capabilities to create a property-wide network that enhances engagement while providing simple system control and maintenance to ensure reliable daily operations.”

The project utilizes LG’s webOS operating system to manage the digital signage network, with SAVI Controls software delivering content to the LCD displays over a single Media-over-IP (MoIP) cable. Atomic Golf can show broadcast programs, in-house content, and marketing messages on any display at any time. The staff’s job is made as simple as possible, too, with the ability to turn the entire digital signage network on and off with a single button, eliminating the hassle and time involved in individually managing more than 250 displays.

Simply Connected is the integration firm responsible for installation and ongoing maintenance of the signage network’s displays along with the property’s audio components, wiring, video distribution, control system, networking equipment, security, and surveillance. Jones Sign was responsible for installing the property’s dvLED displays, which guests first encounter at the entrance. A broad range of indoor and outdoor LG dvLED products are installed throughout the property, with pixel pitches ranging from 10mm outdoor displays to the 0.7mm LG MAGNIT display.

After collaborating to design the layout and construction of the hitting bays, Simply Connected outfitted each one with a custom-designed ball dispenser that features a 49-inch, vertically-mounted LG outdoor display to deliver high brightness and excellent resilience in all types of weather. LG’s webOS platform and software from SAVI make the vertical displays highly customizable, with options for split-pane, dual-source content, and other advanced capabilities. Each tee line cabana also houses a 55-inch LG display for guest-controlled TV programming. Plus, the luxury suites include 110-inch and 136-inch screens for sports and entertainment viewing, while the Cosmic Lounge features LG displays on the ceilings and floors.

“Atomic Golf has designed an entertainment space unlike any other, and LG is proud to partner with them on the project to offer design assistance and product guidance, ensuring maximum effect and operational excellence,” said Mike Kosla, SVP, LG Business Solutions USA. “By using a single-supplier digital signage network, Atomic Golf empowers onsite experience managers to exert instant control over every display through a single platform that allows for individual display control, system-wide content changes and provides automatic alerts for any troubleshooting or maintenance needs.”