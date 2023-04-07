SMPTE Opens Call for Papers for 2023 Media Technology Summit

SMPTE (opens in new tab) is seeking technical papers for the SMPTE 2023 Media Technology Summit, Oct. 16-19, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, CA. SMPTE is also accepting proposals for its popular SMPTE Storytellers series.

"SMPTE Media Technology Summit is a platform for opening up new dialogues and exchanging thoughts on the latest technologies and technical standards in the media and entertainment industry," says Iris Wu, Co-Chair of the 2023 Media Technology Summit. "By participating in or submitting your technical paper, you can help define the technical foundations of the industry. We invite you to join us and geek out together."

Selected authors will have the opportunity to present at the peer-reviewed forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. In addition, these manuscripts will be automatically submitted to the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and will undergo a separate peer-review process for publication.

This year's Media Technology Summit will aim to present all the latest innovative processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards—and many other new and exciting initiatives happening in the industry—that help us ensure uncompromising quality for the seamless creation, management, and delivery of media. Original, previously unpublished manuscripts that meet the above goals will be peer-reviewed when submitted as an abstract. The required length of the abstract is between 300-400 words.

Applicants have until May 30 to submit their abstract. Topics include, but are not limited to:

5G

AI and Machine Learning

Audio

Blockchain

Color science

Cloud media

Communication, networking, and broadcast technologies

Compression

Previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales, or promotional papers will not be considered. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

To submit an abstract and see a list of requirements, topics, and deadlines, visit www.smpte.org/summit-call-for-papers (opens in new tab).

SMPTE Storytellers are brief presentations given by members of the SMPTE community during the conference. This year's theme is "Voices of the Community." Speakers have around 15 minutes to provide a presentation that is more personal than technical. In the spirit of inclusivity, these stories are meant to be motivational, inspiring, compelling, personal, visionary, or all of the above. SMPTE Storytellers' stories provide an opportunity for members of the community to express topics that are important to them. Selected storytellers will be provided with speaking guidance and support.

To submit a short summary for consideration as a SMPTE Storyteller, send your name, job title, and up to 500 words on the main points of your story to education@smpte.org (opens in new tab).